Wildcats prep for undefeated SIAC battle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With week four of the high school football season set to kickoff in two days, fans in town are in for a treat at the Reitz Bowl on Friday.
The “Catholic Bowl” between Memorial and Mater Dei is even more unique this year, as both teams enter the match-up undefeated at 3-0.
For Head Coach Mike Goebel and the Wildcats, the team is off to a hot start in 2019. The Mater Dei offense is averaging nearly 48 points a game, while the defense is limiting opponents to just 11 points.
But as someone who knows this rivalry very well, Goebel knows regardless of both team’s records, the game will be a tough fight.
“This year, there’s only two undefeated teams at this point in the season," said the 23-year coaching veteran, Goebel. “One of them is gonna go out with the goose egg, with the goose egg, the other is gonna go out with the loss. We have to be ready. I know Memorial will be very well-prepared.”
“We hope to be able to keep the ball out of their hands a little bit and sustain some drives, but we’ll go with whatever works for us best,” Goebel explained. "But that’s going to come at game time, so we’ll see. Memorial is very stingy, they’ve been extremely stingy against Mater Dei the past few years. We hope to be competitive, we hope to give the crowd we expect something to cheer about, both sides.”
Memorial vs Mater Dei is set to kickoff at the Reitz Bowl on Friday at 7 p.m.
