UE earns big road sweep at Tennessee State

Evansville got off to a quick start in game one, taking a 5-1 lead. Three different players had a kill in the stretch, including Kate Tsironis, who capped off the run. The Tigers came right back with a 5-1 stretch of their own to tie it up at 6-6. Tennessee State’s run continued as they opened up a 12-9 lead on a Julia Pierson kill. A Feliciano kill ended the stretch and Evansville was able to wrestle away their largest lead at 21-15 thanks to a Vazquez kill. The Tigers fought back once again, cutting the deficit to a point (24-23), but Feliciano put the finishing touches on the set with a kill that gave UE the 25-23 win.