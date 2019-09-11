Toyota looking to bring even more jobs to Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A multi-million dollar Toyota investment is in the works in Gibson County and it could bring jobs.
If the plans are approved hundreds of additional jobs could be coming to the area. This investment would encourage growth in Gibson County.
The manufacturing plant opened in the 90s and started out with around 2,000 employees. The investment would exceed $700 million and create around 550 jobs in Princeton.
The investment is one of many Toyota has made over the years, and they total more than $4.6 billion.
According to Toyota’s website, these jobs are competitive for the industry. They offer health care, stable employment, pension and retirement plans.
The Gibson County Economic Development Cooperation said it’s a great step in the right direction.
“There was just a $20 million plus new plant from Vue Tech, that came in last year, and so we’ve had lots of growth from the manufacturing standpoint,” said Paul Waters, the President and CEO of the Gibson County Economic development Cooperation.
The Economic Development Corporation of Gibson County said this investment will help buy more equipment to keep up with the demands of our economy, in return adding those jobs.
The Gibson County Council will discuss this further at their next meeting in October.
