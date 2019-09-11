EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The steamy weather continues! Today will start off mild with temperatures in the lower 70s, but this afternoon will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°. There will be a few more clouds around today, but it will still be mostly sunny. An isolated pop-up shower can’t be completely ruled out, but we will most likely stay dry.