EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The steamy weather continues! Today will start off mild with temperatures in the lower 70s, but this afternoon will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°. There will be a few more clouds around today, but it will still be mostly sunny. An isolated pop-up shower can’t be completely ruled out, but we will most likely stay dry.
Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some patchy fog may develop late tonight into early Thursday morning, but I don’t expect it to be a widespread issue.
Thursday will be very similar to today. Temperatures will once again climb into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies, and heat index values will top out in the upper 90s to near 100°.
A cold front moves through the Tri-State Friday, but it won’t bring us all that much relief from the heat. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° Friday with heat index values in the mid 90s.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Most of the Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk, which is a one out of five on the risk scale, for strong to severe storms. That means widespread severe weather is not expected Friday, but an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts is possible.
Behind that cold front, slightly cooler and less humid air will move in Saturday, but high temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 80s well into next week. Normally, our highs would be in the low 80s this time of year.
