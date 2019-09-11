Sheriff’s Office: driver killed during rollover crash in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after a driver involved in a rollover crash died on Wednesday.
According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened around 11:45 a.m. on SR-168 near Orchards Curve. The news release says the wreck only involved one vehicle.
The sheriff’s office says it was discovered during their investigation that the male driver died during the wreck.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story with more information when it is made available.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.