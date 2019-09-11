2 people arrested in Hopkins Co. on drug trafficking charges

2 people arrested in Hopkins Co. on drug trafficking charges
By Jared Goffinet | September 11, 2019 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 5:14 PM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are in jail on drug trafficking charges in Hopkins County.

Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Victim Unit say they were conducting surveillance in the area of Victoria Trailer Park in Madisonville on Monday. They say they got a tip that two people were trafficking a large amount of illegal drugs from a camper there.

According to investigators, they found a large amount of synthetic marijuana, crystal meth and cash.

Kenneth Vannoy, 37-years-old, and Ashley Drugash, 22-years-old, were arrested. Both of them are facing trafficking charges.
