Ordinance for police shift pay differential passes 1st reading

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners took the first step toward paying some police officers more.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the first reading of an ordinance creating a shift pay differential incentive passed.
It would mean a higher pay rate for second and third shift officers.
The police chief says nearby western Kentucky cities pay more than Henderson, so this could help recruit and retain officers.
“You take care of them, give them the equipment and also the money to take care of their families and then they usually bring the people they would like to work with, so it just makes a better department overall,” said Police Chief Heath Cox.
Tuesday night, commissioners also made some changes to the city fireworks ordinance, increasing the required distance to use them near animal shelters, nursing homes or hospitals.
