Neighborhood Watch: 2 hospitalized after shooting; drug trafficking arrests

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A shooting in Owensboro and police say two people were taken to Owensboro Health for what they are calling “significant injuries.”
It happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Victory Court. The crime scene unit has been inside the home collecting evidence.
So far no arrests have been made.
Two people are in jail on drug trafficking charges in Hopkins County.
Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Victim Unit say they were conducting surveillance in the area of Victoria Trailer Park in Madisonville on Monday. They say they got a tip that two people were trafficking a large amount of illegal drugs from a camper there.
According to investigators, they found a large amount of synthetic marijuana, crystal meth and cash.
Kenneth Vannoy, 37-years-old, and Ashley Drugash, 22-years-old, were arrested. Both of them are facing trafficking charges.
A Jasper man is accused of beating and strangling another man in a fight at his house.
It happened Tuesday in the 4500 block of Picadilly Circle in Jasper. Police say when they got there, 29-year-old Justin Cavins tried to get away.
He was arrested and charged with DUI with a BAC twice the legal limit at .168.
