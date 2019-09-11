9/11 memorial services being held around the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It’s a day of remembrance here in the United States.
Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Communities around the nation plan to remember those who lost their lives.
there will be many memorial events right here in the Tri-State to pay tribute to the fallen and those who risk their lives to help.
In Vanderburgh County, a big American flag is waving over the Lloyd Expressway near USI. It’s something that Perry Township fire fighters have done for years now and a powerful reminder to everyone who drives past.
Now, it’s not the only 9/11 memorial service going on in the Tri-State:
- Harrison High School JROTC cadets will host a 9-11 ceremony at 8:15 a.m.
- Vincennes University students and first responders will do a memorial stair climb from 6-9 this evening on campus.
- And then this Saturday there will be a 9/11 Heroes Memorial 5K in Princeton to remember first responders who lost their lives on September 11th.
The Henderson Fire Department will also honor first responders who lost their lives in the attack on the World Trade Center. The tribute will happen at 10:30 at the Henderson Fire Station off of Starlite Drive.
The ceremony will include a presentation of colors and the national anthem from some local school students and have remarks by a keynote speaker.
