Man sentenced for movie theatre attack in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A judge sentenced a man who attacked a woman inside a movie theatre.
Kwauntai Flax pleaded guilty to criminal confinement and battery with bodily injury.
The attack happened in July of 2016 at Showplace Theatre in Newburgh.
The victim told police that Flax approached her and her son.
The woman says Flax showed her an inappropriate text, and she shouted at him, but authorities say Flax grabber her.
She was able to fight him off and ran away.
Flax was sentenced to two years for the battery count. He’ll serve half a year in prison and 18 months suspended.
He was sentenced to one year for the criminal confinement count. He’ll serve half a year in prison, and the other half suspended.
Flax will serve both at the same time.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.