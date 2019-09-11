KWC’s quarterback battle ahead of week 2

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After a three-point loss in week one, the Panthers are still very optimistic because of their great defensive outing and a late offensive surge.
Senior quarterback Mike McGee started under center for the Panthers but after a scoreless first half, freshman Wiley Cain was put in, sparking a comeback that fell just short.
When asked about which quarterback he’ll go with in week two, Coach Yeast said a week of practice will help determine the starter.
“I think if you go back and forth too much with quarterbacks, it ruins both of them’s confidence," Coach Yeast said. "And we do not want to ruin either one of their confidence. Whoever we decide to play, we’re gonna try to put them into the game and hopefully, they can finish the game and have the other man ready just in case like we did on Saturday. I felt that we needed a little bit of a spark there in the second half going into the fourth quarter. I thought Wiley did give us a spark, but I thought Mike did a good job.”
Whichever quarterback steps under center on Saturday will need to be ready.
The Panthers host 1-0 Quincy at Steele Stadium at 1 p.m.
