Kentucky Wesleyan football looks to rebound after week 1 loss

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan officially kicked off year one under head coach Craig Yeast on Saturday.
While the three-point loss wasn’t what the Panthers were hoping for, the team still came out of the game optimistic after playing four tough quarters against the sixth-ranked Concordia.
The optimism was especially felt on the defensive side as Wesleyan held the Cardinals to just 17 points after allowing nearly 37 a game in 2018.
As their defense excelled, the young offense struggled. Coach Yeast, however, hopes the experience will give the offense the boost it needs.
“Felt like our defense played excellent and offensively we struggled," Yeast said. "We’re very young everywhere but sometimes it’s a little bit more difficult on offense. We started the game with two freshman offensive linemen. We ended the game with three freshman offensive linemen. We ended the game with a freshman quarterback, and we had two freshman wide receivers and a freshman tight end, so we’re just young. But now we understand the speed of the game, what’s expected and we’re gonna have another great challenge this week and hopefully will get better. I expect us to get better.”
The Panthers are to host Quincy this Saturday at Steele Stadium at 1 p.m.
The following Saturday. September 21 is homecoming week with KWC hosting Southwest Baptist.
