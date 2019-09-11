Kentucky Wesleyan football looks to rebound after week 1 loss

“Felt like our defense played excellent and offensively we struggled," Yeast said. "We’re very young everywhere but sometimes it’s a little bit more difficult on offense. We started the game with two freshman offensive linemen. We ended the game with three freshman offensive linemen. We ended the game with a freshman quarterback, and we had two freshman wide receivers and a freshman tight end, so we’re just young. But now we understand the speed of the game, what’s expected and we’re gonna have another great challenge this week and hopefully will get better. I expect us to get better.”