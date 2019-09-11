Henderson to honor firefighters killed in 9/11 at remembrance ceremony

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Henderson firefighters will pay tribute to the firefighters who died in the September 11th terror attacks.
They’re also set to honor three local firefighters and other first responders who have died in the line of duty.
It’ll take place at 10:30 in the morning at Fire Station No. 3 on Starlite Drive which is also home to a 9/11 memorial with a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.
Fifth-grade students from Bend Gate Elementary School will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Henderson County High School choir will sing the National Anthem.
The ceremony is open to the public.
