Henderson fire station remembers 9/11, honors local firefighters

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Several area events were held to honor those who died on 9/11, including in Henderson at the Starlight Fire Station where a piece of one of the Twin Towers sits outside of the building.
The ceremony honored James Walker, Edgar Cohren, and Everett Cecil.
There to help honor them was the Henderson County High School Choir, who sang the national anthem, along with local elementary students who took part.
Edgar Cohren’s granddaughter remembers him as a loving and caring man.
“We called him ‘pop’ and we loved him to death," said Paula Cohron-Womack, Cohren’s granddaughter. "We had gone back and dug up his history, his sisters, and brothers and we went to Frankfurt. We went to the wall. Henderson Fire Department, all of the fire departments that has been deceased in the line of duty. We miss him.”
As for remembering 9/11, Casey Howard, a firefighter at the Henderson Fire Department, says he remembers the day. He was a senior at Whitesville Trinity High School in Daviess County, Kentucky when the towers fell.
“We were doing a magazine drive, and the magazine drive was over and everyone got their awards for selling a certain amount of magazine sales,” recalls Howard. “One of the awards was a portable little radio you could tune in.”
As they were playing with their radios, the devastating news of the attack broke.
“One of my friends, he said, ‘somebody just bombed the World Trade Center,’ and at the time, that’s when all we knew,” says Howard.
Soon after, Howard says his brother entered the Marine Corp. with Howard and his younger brother not too far behind. Now he continues to serve at the Henderson Fire Department.
“I wanted to make it a little more personal and serve the community and still be able be with my family at home," says Howard.
Now, Howard is in the fire department’s honor guard. At Wednesday’s ceremony, he helped honor the three Henderson firefighters who died.
Howard says he hopes the department can continue to hold the ceremony in the future. He says he wants to continue to invite kids to the event to teach them.
