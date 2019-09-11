Fred’s in Oakland City to close, company filed for bankruptcy

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City is losing one of its grocery stores.
All Fred’s stores are closing after the company filed for bankruptcy.
The Oakland City location is one of only about 300 Fred’s still open.
The declining profits led company officials to make the decision to shut down, which means loyal shoppers will have to find somewhere else to shop.
“What we can’t get at the Dollar Store, we’ll have to drive to Princeton, and that’s 14 miles and 14 miles back, " said Jeane Cooper of Oakland City. "Nothing ever stays long here in town.”
Liquidation sales are expected to start soon, and stores are expected to be closed within 60 days.
