First responders raise flag to remember fallen brothers and sisters

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Communities around the nation are paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attack in New York City.
Perry Township firefighters are doing the same in a big way.
“We have raised the flag here on the overpass every year since 2001, okay, to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives on 9/11," said Jerry Bulger. Bulger serves as the Chief of the Perry Township Fire Department.
The flag raising began as a way to remember those who lost their lives when the World Trade Center was hit by two planes in 2001. Bulger says he remembers exactly where he was when he heard the news.
“I was on the boulevard when I heard it on the radio, and it’s as moving today as it was that day.”
Since that fateful day, Bulger and his fellow first responders are doing what they can to make sure everyone else remembers too.
“It’s been 18 years and a lot of people tend to forget but you know we have a saying: to remember is to honor. And we are honoring those who lost their lives," Bulger said. "I get emails every year thanking us for coming out here and do it, and people telling us that it tugs at their heart strings when they come by and see the flag.”
According to Bulger, seeing the flag is a special moment for a lot of people.
“All you can do is stand here and listen to the people honking the people waiving, the people stopping along side the road to take pictures," Bulger said. "It’s not moving for us, but it’s a moving event for the community.”
Perry Township officials say they plan to have the flag out until 6 o’clock, and will continue this tradition forever.
