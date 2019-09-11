EPD: Harrison student found with handgun after police called to school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they found a small-caliber handgun on a student after being called by an employee at Harrison High School.
According to the EPD news release, the school worker called police about the student possibly having a gun. The news release says the 14-year-old student, who did not make any threats, was taken out of class as police investigated.
EPD says a small-caliber handgun was found in the student’s pocket. The 14-year-old Harrison student was recently enrolled in the school, the employee told police.
The student was taken into custody and was placed in a youth holding facility on September 9.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.