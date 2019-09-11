Caldwell making progress on returning from injury

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana senior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell (Bowling Green, Kentucky) is progressing in rehabilitation after suffering a torn achilles tendon early in the summer. Caldwell, who suffered the injury in a pick-up game, was second on the team last year with 13.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
“Kobe is working extremely hard with ProRehab,” said USI Head Coach Rodney Watson. “Mother Nature heals at her own speed and we are hopeful to have Kobe back on the court for the GLVC season.”
Courtesy: USI Athletics
