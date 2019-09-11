Anthem insurance patients coverage with Jasper hospital in jeopardy

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Patients with Anthem insurance could be in jeopardy of losing coverage for services at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.
According to a press release, the healthcare company’s contract with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will expire on November 27, if they don’t reach a new agreement. The contract includes care that Anthem members receive through the hospital, health care center and Memorial physician’s offices.
Memorial Hospital officials say they have been working to reach an agreement on a new contract for three years.
We reached out to Anthem for comment, but have not heard back.
