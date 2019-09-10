Touch Down Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week three.
- Jeriah Hightower - Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- 18 carries
- 284 yards
- 5 touchdowns
- Nathan Rillo - Jasper High School
- 3/3 for 55 yards
- 11 carries for 69 yards
- 2 touchdowns
- Mitchell Foster - Tell City High School
- 12 carries
- 114 yards
- 1 touchdown
- Ethan Avery - Owensboro High School
- 16 carries
- 111 total yards
- 2 touchdowns
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Week three Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
