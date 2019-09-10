Teamsters Local 728 from Georgia striking at Evansville landfill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Teamsters Local 728 out of Atlanta, Georgia are in Evansville striking at the local landfill.
They are striking to push for safer conditions of all Republic employees.
They set up a picket line, and local landfill employees are honoring the line by not crossing it.
This means you could see a delay in your trash pickup locally.
Republic workers are still picking up trash, but they aren’t crossing the picket line to drop it off.
Now it’s up to management on what happens next. The Atlanta Teamsters are happy that the Evansville employees are standing with them in solidarity for their fight of fair treatment.
“It’s over unfair labor practices," said Demetrius Tart, 14 year Republic employee. “They want to roll back our money, they keep us in unsafe vehicles, and today we say no. Today, we are striking against the company for unfair labor practice. I want to thank the guys in Evansville for standing with us in solidarity today.”
Tart went on to say, "These guys know what it takes to get the trash up. It’s the fifth most dangerous job in America.”
Teamsters claimed in a statement that “Republic Services has a long history of violating workers’ rights, and say our members are sending a message that we’re not going to take it.”
Republic Services told 14 News, they take pride in being a place where “the best people come to work." They added, “The company was recently named as one of Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for the third year in a row and is a certified Great Place to Work®.”
A media representative said you should expect service delays. They said if you didn’t get service on Monday, you should get a call with more information soon.
Republic Services also thanked its customers for their patience and called this a “temporary issue.”
