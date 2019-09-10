Students gain real-world experience with EVSC’s new RAMP program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s now one month into the new school year, and for The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, it’s one month into their new RAMP program.
It’s a new program that gives students real-world experience at AmeriQual Packaging.
“Now I understand why our parents are so tired when they get home,” said Hudson Kiesel, a participant in the RAMP program.
In addition to learning real-world skills, they’re receiving class credit and getting paid.
Kiesel, and fellow participant Niobi Mitchell, both work in quality control. While they’re checking the quality, they’re also creating a new path for the school district.
“We are seeing lives changed every day. And you know what, its not just the students. It’s us too,” said Mirsada Salihovic, Vice President of Human Resources at AmeriQual.
The students tell us they've learned so much in the 30 days they've been at work.
“It all comes from a semi-truck. They check the food in, before they mix it in and all that stuff,” Mitchell explained. “So there’s a lot of steps to it. I did not know there were that many steps. That’s what surprised me.”
“It’s crazy how much work we have to put in for food just to make sure its good to eat. But it’s worth it,” Kiesel said.
AmeriQual tells us the students are also eligible for pay bonuses. Recently, they say students received a perfect attendance bonus.
