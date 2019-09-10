September sizzle hits the Tri-State this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The next few days will be unseasonably hot and humid. Today will start out with clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, but this afternoon will be sunny and hot with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the low 70s. A stray shower is possible late tonight and into Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry.
Wednesday may start our partly cloudy, but our skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out the low 90s again, but it will be a bit more humid, so the heat index values may climb into the upper 90s to near 100°.
The heat continues Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will once again top out in the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°.
There is a little relief in the forecast as a cold front swings through the Tri-State Friday, but temperatures are expected to remain warmer than normal well into next week.
That cold front will bring us partly cloudy skies and scattered showers Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. However, high temperatures will still be in the upper 80s to near 90° with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
Behind that cold front, high temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 80s for the weekend, but normally our highs would be in the low 80s by this point in September.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.