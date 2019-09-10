Second scheduled Movieland Speedpark auction canceled

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - The second auction for Movieland Speedpark has been canceled.
The property was set to be auctioned off Tuesday morning, but the auction was canceled after the owner filed for bankruptcy at the last minute.
The property was up for auction in March, but it was also canceled after the owner filed for bankruptcy.
Previous Stories:
The race track has been a staple in the Chandler community for decades. The property is 131 acres and includes an 1/8 mile dragstrip and an oval track.
The owner also told 14 News that the remainder of the racing season at the track has been canceled.
Joseph Payton is covering this story today and he’ll have more tonight on 14 News.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.