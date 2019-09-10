Prayer garden opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new prayer garden opened up in Evansville. It’s called Pollinator Park and is located at Second Street and Delaware.
Catholic Bishop Joseph Siegel came out to bless the new park on Monday.
The park includes an area to pray surrounded by a field of wildflowers.
Organizers said the idea behind the park is to bring awareness to changes in the environment.
“We have to do things a little bit different in the future," said Tom Vogenschultz, director of ministry development. "The flowers could be in danger by that future unless we act. The time right now is to act. To do things to preserve a future for all living things and so that’s the message too we want to give. Our natural world needs our good stewardship and our protection.”
Organizers said the park is dedicated to the health of the earth, body and soul.
They plan on adding an exercising path soon.
