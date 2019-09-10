Neighborhood Watch: 2 Princeton men charged with disorderly conduct after fight breaks out in restaurant

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Two Princeton men are charged with disorderly conduct after a fight broke out at a local restaurant.
Gibson County deputies responded to a report of battery at Zack’s Diner on East Locust Street in Fort Branch Sunday night.
After an investigation, deputies took 68-year-old Michael Crase and 47-year-old Todd Williams to the County Jail.
Both men have since posted $550 bonds.
-----------------------
Warrick County Prosecutor Michael Perry says he’s had enough.
He says his office has been advised of six school bus stop arm violations already, and it’s only September 10.
In a Facebook post, Perry said because of the seriousness of this infractions and potential for tragedy, a stop arm violation is a non-negotiable charge and certainly not eligible for any deferral program.
Perry says, put the phone down, eliminate driving distractions and pay more attention to the road.
-----------------------
The Owensboro Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.
Police say someone fired shots into a house in the 2200 block of West 9th Street about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
There were people in the house, but no one was hurt.
If you have any information on this, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.