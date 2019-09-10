Memorial for fisherman, missing since boating accident 1 year ago

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, family and friends of a fisherman who went missing one year ago gathered for a memorial.
Investigators said 43-year-old Steven Burks’ boat got caught in the current near the Newburgh Lock and Dam.
DNR crews searched for Burks for 25 days but had no luck.
They started with bank searches, and with the help of sonar equipment, they believe they found the boat Burks was riding in.
Officials said the one witness didn’t see Burks on the boat when it sank, so getting the boat isn’t of top priority.
Officials told 14 News the boat is located in a tricky spot and they don’t want to risk the safety of their divers to recover evidence.
“We take great pride in bringing closure to families, and the fact that we weren’t able to do that, that’s frustrating for us, obviously more frustrating for the family, but it bothers us that we weren’t able to do that,” said Joe Haywood, Indiana conservation Officer.
The family of Steve Burks finds themselves still looking for closure.
“I have my good days and my bad, mostly bad. Just remembering him, and dreaming about him, and dreaming how he drowned,” said Steve’s mom Brenda Ambrose.
The family hosted a memorial service in his honor, hoping it will help them through the grieving process.
“Have a little more peace then what I’ve got, but I’ll never have closure that’s something I’ll never have," said Ambrose. “Unless he just, you know, somebody finds his bones or something. That’s the only thing I can wish for”.
For now, the DNR team waits for another tip, but say they are always looking for Burks when they are in the area.
