Improvements at Owensboro Airport include new playground

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - New upgrades are coming to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
The lobby and waiting areas inside the airport will be getting a makeover, and a brand new playground has been proposed for outside.
Lauren Settles, a pilot who flies in and out of Owensboro, says she often sees children waiting at the fence to watch planes come in and out. That’s why she proposed a new playground for kids to enjoy while waiting at the airport.
“So if they had something to play on, something to climb to where they could really see the runway, I think they would really enjoy that," she said. "Whether they pursue aviation or just become an enthusiast.”
Inside the airport, officials say they’re working on fresh paint, new amenities and a more welcoming environment.
Airport officials say they are still raising money for the playground and hope some sponsors will come forward to help fund it. They are also hosting a Gala later this year to help fund the playground.
If you are interested in donating, contact the Owensboro Airport. They hope the playground is open by next year.
