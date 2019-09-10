Hwy 41 in Evansville to close for railroad track removal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Evansville.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says a section of U.S. 41 will be completely closed beginning around 7 a.m. on September 30.
The closure is to remove the railroad crossing between Virginia Street and the Lloyd Expressway.
INDOT maintenance crews will close all lanes of U.S. 41 from S.R. 62 to Walnut Street as Norfolk Southern Railroad crews work to remove the crossing. The project will require the removal of the rails crossing U.S. 41 and repair of the pavement.
The work is scheduled for two days.
INDOT says school traffic will be accounted for as a part of the closure, with work scheduled around the morning peak times.
Once the closure is in place, all lanes will be completely closed to through traffic around the clock. The official detour for this closure uses S.R. 62, I-69 and SR 66.
