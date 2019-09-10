Grant awarded to turn old YMCA building into affordable housing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The new YMCA is open in Downtown Evansville, and Tuesday we learned the old building could become affordable housing.
After closing the old building, the YMCA is now working with Indianapolis based AP Development.
The Historic Grant Renovation program provided them with a $100,000 grant.
The old YMCA is one of seven buildings across the state that received one of these grants.
YMCA Southwestern Indiana's CEO Johnathan Pope tells us it's all so more people can enjoy downtown amenities.
“It definitely serves a different clientele,” Pope said. “And, you know, a lot of communities are experiencing the term ‘gentrification’ where individuals are living downtown. And because of the new development, those individuals are being displaced. So, we love the development that’s taken place downtown, but we really want our community to be blended downtown as well.”
The project is still in the preliminary phases, so developers haven't told us a timeline yet.
When it’s done, they say it’ll feature more than 60 apartments.
