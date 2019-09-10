Family courtroom waiting area completed

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say changes in the family area of the courthouse should make things a little less stressful for kids.
The family court waiting area is finally complete with brand new seating, toys and things for kids to do, all thanks to a $10,000 grant from Junior League of Owensboro.
“I think this has really helped to bring the community together to get this publicity and just the engagement with it," said Rosemary Conder, CASA of Ohio Valley executive director.
Once the family courtroom opened, the waiting area was non-existent and was cold and stressful for many children.
“Very crowded, but it was also, sometimes the perpetrator of the crime was sitting right down from the victim," Conder said.
There are bright tiles in the ceiling drawn by many family courtroom kids.
There will soon be tablets and computers that will make a difficult day at court just a little bit better.
The new waiting area comes just in time as a second family courtroom is under construction and should be done by the end of the year.
