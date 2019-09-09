USI Women’s Soccer Whitewashes Walsh

USI junior forward Maggie Winter (St. Louis, Missouri) led the Eagles’ offensive attack with a pair of second half goals after assisting on the first goals of the match. Winter, who has a team-high seven points on three goals and one assist in the first two matches of the season, scored her goals within a minute, finding the back of the net at 74:14 and 75:07. She was assisted on her goals by sophomore midfielder Rachel Gray (Franklin, Tennessee) and junior forward Taylor McCormick (Rapid City, South Dakota). Senior forward/midfielder Emilie Blomenkamp (Smithton, Illinois) posted the eventual game-winning goal at 22:32 of the first half off an assist by Winter and junior defender Madelyne Juenger (Columbia, Illinois). The goal was Blomenkamp’s second of the season and would stand up through halftime. Sophomore forward Katlyn Andres (Louisville, Kentucky) sealed the victory for USI 51 seconds into the second half with her second goal of the season. She was assisted on the play by Juenger.