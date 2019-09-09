USI Men’s Soccer Draws at Northwood

NORTHWOOD, MI. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team finished its two-match non-conference road swing with a 3-3, double-overtime tie at Northwood University Sunday afternoon in Midland, Michigan.
The Screaming Eagles finish the non-conference road trip 0-1-1, while Northwood goes to 1-0-1. USI sophomore midfielder Ryan Nevins (St. Peters, Missouri) put the Eagles on the scoreboard first with goal inside the box at 23:23. Nevins was assisted on his first tally of the season off a through ball by junior forward Graham Miller (Owensboro, Kentucky).
The USI lead would last until the 44th minute of the first half when Northwood put heavy pressure on the Eagles’ defense and knotted the match at 1-1 before the intermission. A wild second half ensued with the Eagles and the Timberwolves scoring a pair of goals each.
The Timberwolves took the lead for the first time in the match, 2-1, with a goal 1:19 into the second half. USI rallied for the first time in the match to tie the game, 2-2, when sophomore defender Colten Walsh (St. Louis, Missouri) recorded his first goal of the season at 72:27 off a pass from senior midfielder Adam Becker (Columbia, Illinois).
The tie did not last long as the Timberwolves grabbed a 3-2 advantage 30 seconds later at 72:57. Miller put the Eagles back into contention in the final 10 minutes when he got USI’s second equalizer at 80:40 off of a second assist by Becker.
The USI defense blocked a pair of shots and junior goalkeeper Justin Faas (Carmel, Indiana) made a pair of tough saves in the final minutes of regulation to get the Eagles to the overtime periods. In the overtime periods, both teams got off two shots each, but no one was able to put an end to the match before the final whistle on the tie. Faas recorded the tie for the Eagles, allowing the three goals and making seven saves.
The Eagles start the 2019 home schedule and GLVC campaign next weekend when they host McKendree University at Strassweg Field at 2:30 p.m. USI was forecast to place fourth, while McKendree was predicted to finish seventh in the GLVC. McKendree has started the year 1-1-0 after falling to Saginaw Valley State University, 2-0, and defeating Oakland City University, 3-0, this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.
