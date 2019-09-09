UK Loses QB Wilson for Rest of Season

LEXINGTON, KY. (WFIE) - In the college ranks, Kentucky moved to 2-0 Saturday night, with a 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan, but it was a costly win, as quarterback Terry Wilson injured his knee and will miss the rest of the season.
Mark Stoops’ club took control from the outset, though, jumping out to a 17-0 second quarter lead, before coasting the rest of the way. Wilson, was having a great game too, throwing for over 100 yards, running for 43 and a score, and even catching a 32-yard pass.
However, late in the 3rd quarter, Wilson was pulled down with a horse-collar tackle from behind, and immediately grabbed his left knee. The junior QB was then removed the game. On Sunday, Stoops informed the media, that Wilson’s diagnosis, was a torn left patellar tendon, which will require surgery.
Stoops said, “It’s illegal, and ya know it can happen to anybody. Ya know they run a good program and Terry’s hard to get a hold of and I’m sure he just reached out and grabbed anything he could and it’s unfortunate. Ya know guys feel for him because they know the amount of work he put in, and we have confidence in him, but the guys believe in Sawyer and we’re gonna play to win no matter who’s playing.
I mean everybody better get that straight right now.”
Kentucky will host Florida next week, at 6:00. Backup quarterback Sawyer Smith is expected to get the start under center.
