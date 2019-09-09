UE Women’s Soccer Falls at Belmont

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville women’s soccer team fought for 90-minutes, but fell to Belmont, 4-2, Sunday afternoon.
The Purple Aces opened up the scoring in the 12th minute with Emily Ormson finding the back of the goal for the second time this season. Ormson converted off an assist from Sophia Rodil on the near side of the field. Belmont converted around six minutes later off the boot of Rachel Veron at the 18:31 mark.
Both teams would add another goal before halftime. The Aces evened up the match on a Belmont own goal. Maggie Leazer served a ball down the middle of the field that bounced off the Bruins before finding the net. In the second half, Belmont would score two goals within eight minutes to put the match out of reach for UE.
The Aces attempted four shots but could not convert in the final 45-minutes. Leazer led the Aces with three shot attempts with one on goal, while Michaela Till added two saves.
The Aces will be back in action next Friday (Sept. 13) as they take on Tennessee Tech in game two of three in the road swing through the state of Tennessee.
