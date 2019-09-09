Traffic Alert in Warrick Co. for multiple pipe replacements.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Starting on Monday, Maintenance crews will begin working to excavate and replace multiple drainage structures on State Road 161 from the town limits of Tennyson to the junction of State Road 68.
The road will be closed starting at 8 a.m. at each of the locations where pipes are being replaced.
The road will be open during peak hours for school bus routes and daily commutes, minimizing disruption.
Work will last through the end of September.
The Indiana Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near work crews.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.