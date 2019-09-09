Solar canopy project underway at Evansville Regional Airport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction for Evansville Regional Airport’s solar canopy project started on Monday.
EVV has wanted to construct a covered parking lot for years, and with the installation of solar panels on top of the canopy, it will improve their environmental footprint and enhance the passenger experience.
EVV Executive Director Nate Hahn says this two for one, energy-efficient and passenger-friendly project has been in the works for more than a year.
“It’s something we’ve spent a lot of time and effort on for the last year and a half in the terminal building, replacing lights and trying to reduce our energy usage, so this just seems like the fruition of that. The next big thing,” Hahn said.
The canopy will cover over 400 spaces in the short-term and rental car parking lots. Upon completion, it will be the largest solar canopy at any airport in the United States.
“It’s a great way to show companies that are expanding into Evansville or coming here for the first time that we are a community that looks to be as innovative as possible on all fronts,” Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said.
It will be able to generate and sustain 1.3 megawatts of energy which is enough to power half of the terminal’s usage.
Hahn says they anticipate around six to seven million dollars in savings over the next 20 years.
More than half a million people fly in and out of EVV every year and Hahn believes it will enhance what he calls Southern Indiana’s doorstep.
“It says a lot about our community. It says that we are ready for that next level. We’re progressive and want new ideas and are willing to make the efforts to make that come to fruition," Hahn said.
Hahn told 14 News that the project should take around half a year to complete. The plan to have the canopy completed and all of the solar panels installed by the end of February.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.