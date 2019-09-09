Sheriffs Office: One dead after Sat. collision in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s office says one person died after a vehicle crashed into a light pole in Hopkins County on Saturday.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a vehicle collision call on I-69.
They say the vehicle was traveling south on I-69 when it exited the left side of the roadway for unknown reasons.
Authorities say the vehicle collided with a drainage tile and continued driving, eventually crashing into a large light pole, spinning the vehicle around.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene by the Hopkins County Coroner.
The driver’s name will be released once the family is notified.
