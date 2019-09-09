Neighborhood Watch: Gibson Co. teacher facing child seduction charges, KSP trooper captures man from Louisiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a Gibson County teacher sent inappropriate text messages and emails to a student.
Court records show 44-year-old Gary Kinswa is facing felony charges.
He’s accused of attempted child seduction and theft.
Princeton says emails that Kinswa sent to that student were flagged due to the inappropriate comments.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl came forward because she heard he was sending inappropriate messages and pictures to other female students as well.
Police say she didn’t want them to have to go through the same experience.
-----------------------
Kentucky State Police say a trooper in Hopkins County captured a man on the run from Louisiana in a stolen car with drugs.
KSP says the trooper stopped 29-year-old Brook Simpson speeding on I-69 Sunday night.
KSP says once they got Simpson stopped, they found he had methamphetamine.
Simpson is facing seven charges, including reckless driving, care theft, possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
-----------------------
The Wabash County, Illinois Sheriff wants to remind everyone that his office is engaged in fighting the opioid crisis.
One way they are doing that is providing Deterra drug activation pouches that are available at the Sheriff’s Office.
They have about 600 disposable pouches right now and they are free.
You toss in your prescription pills, add water and shake. Once the pills are in the pouch, they are permanently unavailable for abuse.
