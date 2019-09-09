Moms Demand Action reflect on retailers standing against gun violence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The local chapter of Moms Demand Action gathered Sunday night to speak about gun safety.
They also spent time writing thank you letters to certain grocery stores who are taking a stand against gun violence.
“It’s a step and it’s a big step. Moms Demand Action has been working on this basically since they were founded," said local group leader Gena Garrett. “So five years now, they’ve been asking retailers to make this policy so that people can go to the grocery store without feeling like they might be in danger.”
This progress comes after Walmart announced they would no longer carry handgun ammunition and asked that their customers refrain from carrying guns in their store.
“Since Walmart and Kroger, all these other retailers have jumped on and said okay, we’re also going to issue the same policy,” Garrett said.
The group also spoke about encouraging others to safely store their weapons, and about handing out gun locks to people who needed them.
They also made signs to thank retailers for their new policies.
“I think it’s an improvement, a step in the right direction, but I don’t think it’s going to be a big impact overall,” said Sean O’Daniel.
The group wants to encourage people to come out to their meetings to be a part of the conversation.
Their next meeting will be on October 20.
