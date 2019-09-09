Local girls sell lemonade to help save puppies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of girls in Evansville started a lemonade stand to save puppies in the local humane society.
Cheyanne, Cadence and Makiah have been outside their home since early Sunday morning selling lemonade, hoping to donate the money they make to help find animals homes.
They said there are too many animals in need of love and they want to help any way they can.
The girls have raised around $25.
They planned to stay outside until they run out of lemons or their parents tell them it’s time to come inside.
The girls plan to give the money to the Humane Society on Monday.
