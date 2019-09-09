KY 85 closure for Ohio Co. bridge replacement begins Wednesday

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Ohio County.
A section of KY 85 in Ohio County will close starting Wednesday at mile point 9.627 to allow replacement of the West Fork Lewis Creek Branch Bridge.
Crews will be replacing a timber piling bridge that was constructed in the late-1960s that has previously been posted with a 22-ton load limit.
The work zone is along KY 85 between KY 69 and U.S. 62 in western Ohio County, about 1.6 miles north of the U.S. 62 intersection. There will be a marked detour via KY 69, U.S. 231, and U.S. 62.
The target completion date for the project is October 30.
