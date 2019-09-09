Hot and humid week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of fall is two weeks from today, but it will certainly still feel like summer this week.
This morning is partly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the lower 60s, but this afternoon will be sunny and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat index values in the low to mid 90s.
Tonight will be clear and mild with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
The heat only gets worse through the middle of the week. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but the heat index values will climb into the mid to upper 90s Tuesday and may reach near 100° Wednesday and Thursday.
Tuesday and Thursday both look mostly sunny and dry, but a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out either day. There is a chance of a few pop-up showers Wednesday afternoon, but that rain will be isolated, so not everyone will see it.
Our best chance for rain this week arrives Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. Because that front won’t get here until later in the day, temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s to near 90° on Friday, but behind that cold front, temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 80s with lower humidity on Saturday.
