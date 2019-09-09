The Hills Church to stream service to Branchville Correctional Facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church is bringing its service to the Branchville Correctional Facility in Perry County.
The Hills Church started streaming its service to the all-Male facility on Sunday.
Lead Pastor Patrick Garcia told us it’s been a long journey to get a service out there. He said Brian Janega, who will serve as the campus pastor at Branchville, was formerly on staff at the facility.
“God was doing something on Brian’s heart to get an idea of something like this going,” Garcia said. “At the same time, I had a buddy of mine who lives out in Colorado, he was like, what if you guys started a church at a local prison or something like that? And I was like, you know what, that’s actually a really good idea.”
They eventually plan to have a live inmate worship band with the message being streamed to the Branchville campus.
They hope to make the inmates feel welcome every week.
“We’re excited to see the men that are going to be changed and transformed and really experience freedom on a level they didn’t think was possible,” Garcia said.
In addition to expanding, The Hills Church also celebrated their one year anniversary.
