Feliciano named MVC Freshman of the Week as UE preps for TSU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On the heels of a strong debut weekend for the University of Evansville volleyball team, Melanie Feliciano garnered Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week honors. The Purple Aces are amidst preparations for Tuesday’s match at Tennessee State.
"We knew we were getting a very talented player in Melanie but what has impressed us the most is her hunger for getting better every day,” UE coach Fernando Morales said. “She is still surprising us the way she is contributing right away. She is a great asset to our program."
Freshman of the Week
- In her first weekend of collegiate action, freshman Melanie Feliciano led the Aces with 3.64 kills per set while garnering a spot on the Redhawks Invitational All-Tournament Team
- Feliciano began her career with a 19-kill, 14-dig performance against Western Illinois; she hit .333 and finished with two block assists
- In the win over Jackson State, she added 13 digs and three service aces before posting 16 kills and nine digs against SEMO; Feliciano hit .264 for the week on her way to MVC Freshman of the Week honors
The Opening Serve
- After completing the opening weekend of play at the Redhawks Invitational, the University of Evansville volleyball team makes a trip to Nashville on Tuesday to face Tennessee State
- The Aces and Tigers square off in a 6 p.m. match on ESPN+
Weekend Recap
- The season opened for the Aces over the weekend in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
- Evansville dropped a hard-fought 3-2 match against Western Illinois in the opener before bouncing back with a 3-0 win over Jackson State
- Saturday’s finale saw the Aces challenge in each set before Southeast Missouri State finished with a 3-0 win
- Melanie Feliciano earned All-Tournament honors averaging 3.64 kills and 3.27 digs per set
Back on the Floor -
- Redshirt senior Gabriela Macedo saw her first regular season action since the opening weekend of 2018
- Evansville’s libero led the way with 5.18 digs per set while picking up a team-best six service aces
- Macedo added a total of 14 assists; her top game against SEMO where she totaled 24 digs in just three sets
Scouting the Opposition
- Tennessee State enters Tuesday’s contest with a 3-4 record; the Tigers opened the season with an impressive 3-2 win at Auburn
- Over the weekend, they went 1-2 at the Jaguar Invitational picking up a 3-0 win against Mississippi Valley
- Julia Pierson leads the offense with 3.20 kills per set while the defense is led by Aria Holmes and Rivera Ortiz
- Holmes leads the Ohio Valley Conference with 1.45 blocks per game while Ortiz has a conference-leading 4.74 digs per set
