Evansville Red Cross asking blood donations for Hurricane Dorian

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Red Cross is asking for your help in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
The storm forced dozens of blood and donation centers to close.
Evansville’s Red Cross, located off Stockwell Road, is accepting donations just about every day this month. You can go in Monday from 12:30 to 7:15 p.m.
You can also go out to the University of Southern Indiana until 6 p.m. to donate.
Other locations will be hosting blood drives later this month.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 9-30:
- A.B. Chandler Elementary School, 11215 US 60 W. Corydon, KY 42406
- 9/24/2019: 1 - 5 p.m.
- Berea Mennonite Church, 216 South Main St. Cannelburg, IN 47519
- 9/12/2019: 4 - 8 p.m.
- Bethel Mennonite Church, 9335 North 900 E. Odon, IN 47562
- 9/20/2019: 2 - 7:30 p.m.
- Cannelton High School, 109 South 3rd St. Cannelton, IN 47520
- 9/23/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- City Church, 314 Market St. Evansville, IN 47708
- 9/22/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 5528 Hogue Road Evansville, IN 47712
- 9/29/2019: 7:30 a.m. – noon
- Deaconess Hospital, 600 Mary St. Evansville, IN 47747
- 9/16/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
- 9/9/2019: 12:30 - 7:15 p.m.
- 9/10/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/11/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 9/13/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 9/14/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 9/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 9/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/18/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 9/20/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 9/21/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 9/23/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 9/24/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/25/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 9/27/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 9/28/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 9/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- First Baptist Church, 802 N. Adams St. Sturgis, KY 42459
- 9/16/2019: 2 - 6 p.m.
- First Baptist Church of Jasper, 3556 North Portersville Road Jasper, IN 47546
- 9/23/2019: 2 - 6 p.m.
- First Christian Church, 4544 State Road 261 Newburgh, IN 47630
- 9/24/2019: 4 - 8 p.m.
- Henderson Community College, 2660 South Green St. Henderson, KY 42420
- 9/18/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Huntingburg Herbstfest, 203 S. Cherry St. Huntingburg, IN 47542
- 9/28/2019: 1 - 5 p.m.
- Ivy Tech Community College, 3501 First Ave. Evansville, IN 47710
- 9/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus, 313 West Broadway Princeton, IN 47670
- 9/16/2019: 2 - 6 p.m.
- North Elementary School, 600 NE 6th St. Washington, IN 47501
- 9/23/2019: 2- 7 p.m.
- Oakland City University, 138 Lucretia St. Oakland City, IN 47660
- 9/19/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Odon United Methodist Church, 602 East Elnora St. Odon, IN 47562
- 9/10/2019: 3 - 7 p.m.
- River Oaks Health Campus, 1244 Vail St. Princeton, IN 47670
- 9/23/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- St. Clement Catholic Church / School, 422 East Sycamore St. Boonville, IN 47601
- 9/24/2019: 3 - 7 p.m.
- St. Meinrad School of Theology, 200 Hill Drive Saint Meinrad, IN 47577
- 9/17/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 180 North Holiday Boulevard Santa Claus, IN 47579
- 9/15/2019: 8 a.m. – noon
- The Timbers Apartments, 3213 Tamarack Ct. Evansville, IN 47715
- 9/19/2019: 2 - 6 p.m.
- University of Southern Indiana University Center, 8600 University Boulevard Evansville, IN 47712
- 9/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- VFW Post 2366, 314 Geiger St. Huntingburg, IN 47542
- 9/17/2019: 3 - 7 p.m.
For more information visit Red Cross’s website.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.