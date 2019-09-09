Annual cMoe fix-up week, public invited to help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is the beginning of the Children’s Museum of Evansville’s annual fix-up week.
Every year, cMoe sees more than 300 thousand kids come through their doors.
That means it’s time for their annual fix-up week.
cMoe will be closed to the public from Monday, September 9 through Saturday, September 14 to deep clean, sanitize and work on exhibit spaces.
If you would like to lend a hand to help in this top-to-bottom annual fix-up week, you can contact cMoe at cprindle@cmoekids.org.
During the closure, the children museum’s administrative offices and phone lines are still open for questions, bookings, and membership purchases.
The Children’s Museum of Evansville will reopen to the public for normal hours on Sunday, September 15 at noon.
For additional information, visit cMoe’s website or call 812-464-2663.
