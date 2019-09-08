USI Volleyball Drops Non-Conference Match with Illinois-Springfield

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball concluded its play in the Capital Classic at the University of Illinois Springfield on Saturday with a three-set loss (25-20, 25-21, 25-23) to the host Prairie Stars.Senior middle hitter Elexis Coleman (Joliet, Illinois) led the Eagles with 12 kills on a .455 hitting percentage. Coleman wrapped up the Capital Classic with 29 kills on a .431 hitting clip.
Freshman outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois) continued her momentum to start her collegiate career with 12 kills. Anderson concluded the Capital Classic with 38 kills over three matches to lead the Eagles early on in 2019.
Junior setter Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) collected 29 assists, tying the high tally in the match with UIS’s Becca Blakeley. Cepicky also notched six digs while going 2-for-3 on the attack.
Freshman right side hitter Katherine Koch (Belleville, Illinois) and senior outside hitter Lindsey Stose (Elkhart, Indiana) each contributed on both ends of the match. Koch collected six kills and a pair of blocks. Stose tallied five kills and a USI-high seven digs.
Sophomore middle hitter Taylor Litteken (Foristell, Missouri) led the Eagles with three blocks and added three kills on seven attempts.
USI never trailed by more than five points through the entire match. The tightly-contested match (25 tie scores, 9 lead changes) was won on the serve and at the net. The Prairie Stars out-blocked the Eagles seven to three, and collected six service aces against USI’s one.
The Screaming Eagles head to Detroit Friday for the Warrior Invitational, on the campus of Wayne State University, taking on fellow Great Lakes Valley Conference member University of Missouri-St. Louis at 11:15 a.m.
