Sheriff’s Office: man arrested for Child Molesting, Rape after investigation

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation into the possible sexual assault of a child resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old man on Friday.
According to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Derouin, 20, of Bicknell, Indiana was arrested for Child Molesting and Rape.
The sheriff’s office says they started investigating after being called to Good Samaritan Hospital. Detectives found that the alleged sexual assault happened in Bicknell on Friday, the release says.
After continuing the investigation through the weekend, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Derouin and took him to the county correctional facility.
Derouin is being held on a $75,000 bond for Child Molesting, Rape, and Domestic Battery charges.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.