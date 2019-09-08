OPD: man arrested after victim robbed at gunpoint

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A team effort between law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old man for robbery and a number of other charges.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Wesleyan Park Plaza after a victim said they were robbed of their vehicle and wallet at gunpoint.
OPD says the stolen vehicle was found about 45-minutes later sitting in the middle of the road on Highway 1554. According to OPD, no one was in the car by the time it was found.
Kentucky State Police along with a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit searched the area.
Police say the suspect, Daniel York, 40-years-old, of Owensboro, was found on Highway 56 not far from the abandoned vehicle.
York was arrested for: Robbery, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Fleeing or Evading Police.
